MADISON – Richard James Christensen, 90, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Maplecrest Nursing Center in Madison. He was born in Attleboro, Mass., the son of Albert and Pearl (Moore) Christensen. Born and raised in Attleboro, Mass., he lived in North Attleborough for most of his adult life before moving to Madison, Maine after retirement.He witnessed history when as an eight year old boy when the Hindenburg flew directly over his neighborhood on its final, fateful flight. He served in the National Guard as a young man alongside his brothers Charles, Peter and Donald. He worked at the Mason Box Company in North Attleborough and for 32 years, at Standard Chain in North Attleborough. And avid sailor and hiker, he enjoyed the outdoors and led many adventures with family and friends to the mountains and lakes of Maine and New Hampshire. He was a bow hunter and a fisherman who was much more interested in the scenery and company than what he took home.A humble, kind man, he was generous in all ways, and his family will remember his sense of humor and loving manner.He leaves a wife of 57 years, Ella (Otis) Christensen; son Richard Cavileer of Tarpon Springs, Fla., his daughter Karen McKay of New Sharon, Maine, his son James Christensen of Somerville, Mass., his daughter Jennifer Young and her husband Anthony Young of Thompson, Conn.; grandchildren Ann, Ashley, Brandon, Noelle, and Monique; great-grandchildren Michael, Henry, Owen and Charlie; and many friends young and old. He was predeceased by his son Steven; brothers Albert, Nathaniel, Charles, Peter and Donald.A graveside service is planned on April 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro, Mass.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

