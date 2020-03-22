IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:03 a.m., a downed powerline was reported on Spruce Street.

8:09 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 3 East.

12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:56 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pete N Repetes Way.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

5:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:03 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.

9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

11:41 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following the report of an assault on Child Street. A full report was not available by press time.

Sunday at 2:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

3:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.

4:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN AVON, Friday at 2:54 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.

3:02 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Whitney Street.

5:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Preble Street.

Sunday at 12:14 a.m., loud noise/music was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stony Park Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 2:11 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.

2:29 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.

11:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:12 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

4:35 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

5:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street at University of Maine.

Saturday at 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:33 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 3 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Sunday at 4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Second Rangeway.

7:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rutter Avenue.

10:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Church Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Ell Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Library Street.

10:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:06 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Harding Street.

2:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Butler Street.

3:33 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Back Road.

Sunday at 1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

9:10 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on New Sharon Road.

IN TEMPLE, Saturday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

3:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

4:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Silver Terrace.

6:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Swan Street.

6:42 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:36 p.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 11:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Corrigan Avenue.

7:54 p.m., a caller from Sunrise Avenue requested someone be removed from the premises.

Saturday at 7:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Corrigan Avenue.

9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gammon Hill Road.

9:36 a.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

11 a.m., trespassing was reported on Corrigan Avenue.

8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Temple Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., a theft was reported on Bay Street.

11:14 a.m., a fight was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:22 a.m., Toby Lee Cress, 48, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:31 p.m., William J. Taylor, 26, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:33 p.m., Arthur P. Eldredge, 49, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5 p.m., Robert Lacroix, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., Melissa Ann Murray. 36, of Albion, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

