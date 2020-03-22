IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:03 a.m., a downed powerline was reported on Spruce Street.
8:09 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 3 East.
12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
1:56 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pete N Repetes Way.
2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.
4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.
5:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:03 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.
11:41 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following the report of an assault on Child Street. A full report was not available by press time.
Sunday at 2:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
3:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.
4:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
IN AVON, Friday at 2:54 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.
3:02 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Rangeley Road.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Whitney Street.
5:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Preble Street.
Sunday at 12:14 a.m., loud noise/music was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 5:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stony Park Drive.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 2:11 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.
2:29 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.
11:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:12 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Arnold Trail.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
4:35 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
5:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Kelley Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street at University of Maine.
Saturday at 1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:33 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 3 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
Sunday at 4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Second Rangeway.
7:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rutter Avenue.
10:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Church Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Ell Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Library Street.
10:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on School Street.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:06 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Harding Street.
2:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Butler Street.
3:33 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Back Road.
Sunday at 1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.
9:10 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.
IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on New Sharon Road.
IN TEMPLE, Saturday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.
3:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont Avenue.
4:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Silver Terrace.
6:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Swan Street.
6:42 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:36 p.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.
Sunday at 12:01 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 11:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Corrigan Avenue.
7:54 p.m., a caller from Sunrise Avenue requested someone be removed from the premises.
Saturday at 7:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Corrigan Avenue.
9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gammon Hill Road.
9:36 a.m., threatening was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
11 a.m., trespassing was reported on Corrigan Avenue.
8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Temple Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., a theft was reported on Bay Street.
11:14 a.m., a fight was reported on Bay Street.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:22 a.m., Toby Lee Cress, 48, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:31 p.m., William J. Taylor, 26, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:33 p.m., Arthur P. Eldredge, 49, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 5 p.m., Robert Lacroix, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., Melissa Ann Murray. 36, of Albion, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
