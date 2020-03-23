This map of countries show which have confirmed cases of the virus. Map also includes when the virus was initially reported and the number of deaths by country.
This table shows the countries that have confirmed cases of the virus, including when the virus was initially reported and the number of deaths by country.
This chart tracks the status of coronavirus cases around the world.
This chart shows the number of confirmed cases in China over time and compares them to cases confirmed outside of China.
