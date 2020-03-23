IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

6 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:22 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

1:23 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Glendon Street.

1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:03 p.m., needles were recovered on Bridge Street.

6:16 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bangor Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 7:19 a.m., an unattended death was reported on East Benton Road.

3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 4:11 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 4:34 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Waterville Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:53 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday a 8:09 a.m., theft was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 6:31 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Avenue.

4:37 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Central Street.

2:57 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Central Maine Crossing.

Sunday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., theft was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

4:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kerns Hill Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Road.

5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 4:03 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, March 16 at 11:07 a.m., fraud was reported on Beedle Road.

Tuesday, March 17 at 1:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Hatch Street.

4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Swan Island Landing.

Thursday at 12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hatch Street.

Friday at 11:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Langdon Road.

Sunday at 5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Flatlanders Way.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.

Monday at 2:12 a.m., a robbery was reported on Waterville Road.

7:53 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

12:54 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 9:26 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported on Upper Narrows Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:06 a.m., Joseph M. Mortenson, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:47 a.m., James W. Eastman, 64, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating a condition of release following a reported disturbance on Gannett Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:53 p.m., Lori Medivil, 44, of Dexter, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, Sunday 8:50 p.m., a 16-year-old male was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

