IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.
6 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:22 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.
1:23 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Glendon Street.
1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
4:02 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:03 p.m., needles were recovered on Bridge Street.
6:16 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bangor Street.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 7:19 a.m., an unattended death was reported on East Benton Road.
3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 4:11 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Winter Hill Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.
IN CHINA, Monday at 4:34 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Waterville Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:53 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday a 8:09 a.m., theft was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 6:31 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.
10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
Saturday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Avenue.
4:37 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Central Street.
2:57 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Central Maine Crossing.
Sunday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., theft was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
4:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kerns Hill Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 12:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Road.
5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 4:03 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
IN RICHMOND, Monday, March 16 at 11:07 a.m., fraud was reported on Beedle Road.
Tuesday, March 17 at 1:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Hatch Street.
4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
Wednesday at 9:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Swan Island Landing.
Thursday at 12:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hatch Street.
Friday at 11:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Langdon Road.
Sunday at 5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Flatlanders Way.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:10 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.
Monday at 2:12 a.m., a robbery was reported on Waterville Road.
7:53 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
12:54 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.
8:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 9:26 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported on Upper Narrows Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:06 a.m., Joseph M. Mortenson, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:47 a.m., James W. Eastman, 64, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating a condition of release following a reported disturbance on Gannett Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:53 p.m., Lori Medivil, 44, of Dexter, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Union Street.
IN GARDINER, Sunday 8:50 p.m., a 16-year-old male was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Waterville: Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter adjusts for coronavirus
-
Local & State
Personal protective equipment a concern for some central Maine emergency medical services
-
Local & State
Waterville Emergency Operations Center in full swing
-
Varsity Maine
Delay to spring season hits home for baseball, softball teams
-
Local & State
Early Evening Show coming to a screen near you in central Maine — and beyond