Maine’s snowmobile season is coming to a sudden end because of concerns about the spreading coronavirus. The state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking that snowmobilers not come to the state, and the Maine Snowmobile Association has asked local snowmobile clubs to stop grooming trails.

“March often is a fantastic time to snowmobile in northern Maine, but this season if you are thinking of traveling to Maine to snowmobile, we are encouraging you to postpone your trip and visit us next year,” the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said. “Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, snowmobile clubs have stopped grooming trails for the remainder of the season, and Maine restaurants and bars are closed to customers.”

Meanwhile, the Maine Snowmobile Association issued a statement on its Facebook page encouraging clubs to cease grooming operations.

“While we understand the season is short, we feel this is needed to stop the spread of the virus,” the association said. “More businesses are closing daily and services are limited. We feel this is the safest move to help stop the spread of the virus in our state.”

Last week, Maine ski resorts announced they were suspending operations because of concerns about the virus. Sugarloaf, Sunday River and Shawnee Peak all closed.

Maine has about 14,000 miles of groomed trails that are used by an estimated 100,000 riders from here and away. Volunteers from the state’s 280 snowmobile clubs maintain and groom those trails.

Related Headlines Coronavirus means an early end to ski season in parts of Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: