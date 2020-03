IN ANSON, Monday at 4 p.m., threatening was reported on Second Street.

5:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Second Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:06 a.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

10:36 a.m., indecency was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:44 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

11 a.m., needles were recovered on State Street.

1:43 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.

3:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

3:30 p.m. suspicious activity was reported near Western Avenue and Orchard Street.

4:53 p.m., elder abuse was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

6:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.

6:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Child Street.

8:18 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Interstate 95.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

Tuesday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

3:25 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Drew Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 4:56 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

5:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Green Road.

8:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 1:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:36 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Town Farm Road.

Tuesday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 6:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Livingston Street.

Tuesday at 7:41 a.m., threatening was reported on F Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Mary Street.

11:16 a.m., trespassing was reported on Dinsmore Street.

Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STARKS, Monday at 10:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Pine Street.

6:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Quarry Road.

7:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Spruce Street.

9:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

10:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 5:58 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

3:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Depot Street.

Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Ridge Road.

12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:28 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, March 17, Regina C. Stewart, 33, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:41 a.m., Michelle Lynn Ring, 49, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:56 p.m., Patrick J. Horrigan, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint on Western Avenue.

