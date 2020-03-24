AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed March 5-11, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Kasandra D. Abbott, 23, of Waterville, operate vehicle without license Oct. 29, 2019, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Syrina Abbott, 23, of Waterville, permit unlawful use Oct. 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kote R. Aldus, 28, of Belfast, violating protection from abuse order March 1, 2020, in Oakland; four-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Brandon E. Allen, 38, of Winthrop, operating unregistered snowmobile Jan. 19, 2020, in Winthrop; $200 fine.

DL Allen IV, 37, of Benton, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing Dec. 7, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Lynn Anderson, 34, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked July 25, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Patrice A. Audain-Dixon, 29, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2019, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jeremiah Bailie, 39, of Manchester, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 12, 2018, in Manchester; $400 fine, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 12, 2018, in Manchester; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 12, 2018, in Manchester; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; two year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated assault July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; seven-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two year probation, $700 restitution; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; two year Department of Corrections sentence; assault July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; $300 fine, $300 suspended, six-month Department of Corrections sentence; criminal restraint July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; six month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; six month Department of Corrections sentence; criminal mischief July 17, 2019, in Farmingdale; six month Department of Corrections sentence; robbery, same date and town, dismissed.

David Barlow, 58, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Oct. 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kayla Bechard, 29, of Farmingdale, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident March 28, 2019, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Roger Bower, 42, of Oakland, failure to register vehicle Nov. 10, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Helena M. Bridgham, 31, of Mount Vernon, failing to make oral or written accident report and violating condition of release Oct. 27, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nathaniel W. Cannon, 30, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 23, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine. Operate while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Jessica M. Carroll, 31, of Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 11, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Matthew S. Carroll, 33, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 4, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Peter H. Cates, 30, of Cornish, minor consuming liquor Nov. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Savannah Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 5, 2019, in Winslow; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Jan. 31, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 31, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Jan. 31, 2020, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 31, 2020, in Waterville; $400 fine, 96-hour jail sentence. Furnish liquor to a minor Jan. 7, 2020, in Clinton; $500 fine; violating condition of release Jan. 7, 2020, in Clinton; unconditional discharge.

Rachel B. Crawford, 38, of Augusta, habitually truant student Nov. 25, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine; habitually truant student Nov. 25, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Mathew V. Crisco, 18, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Nov. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Susan Deroche, 24, of Gardiner, assault and criminal mischief April 6, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Allison R. Dewar, 23, of Waterville, fish without valid license June 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shaina Diaz, 30, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 5, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael T. Dulany Jr., 31, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Nov. 12, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Nathan E. Dutton, 31, of West Gardiner, criminal trespass Nov. 13, 2019, in Gardiner; $300 fine; fraudulently obtaining license or permit Nov. 13, 2019, in Gardiner; $300 fine.

Jason A. Erving, 37, of Augusta, habitually truant student Dec. 3, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine. Habitually truant student Jan. 7, 2020, in AUgusta; $200 fine.

Eric Estes, 44, of Farmingdale, unlawful sexual contact Nov. 2, 2016, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Alexis L. Felch, 21, of Laconia, New Hampshire, allow minor to possess or consume liquor Dec. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

John P. Frankenfield, 52, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 14, 2020, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Sophia A. French, 21, of Vassalboro, driving to endanger Jan. 6, 2019, in Winslow; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Daniel K. Frost, 48, of Auburn, violation of protective order Jan. 30, 2020, in Winthrop; $300 fine.

Michael Furbush, 34, of Vassalboro, operate while license suspended or revoked Feb. 22, 2019, in Winslow; $500 fine.

John C. Gallagher, 22, of Waterville, allow minor to possess or consume liquor Nov. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Diane Garcell, 60, of Augusta, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 6, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Andres Gabriel Garcia, 25, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 30, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brendan M. Hagerty, 26, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 27, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Nov. 10, 2019, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence.

Abraham Haile, 35, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 23, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Gregory R. Hale, 54, of Winslow, operating under the influence Nov. 15, 2019, in China; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Darius Heath, 32, of Augusta, indecent conduct Jan. 3, 2020, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Cody E. Horn, 25, of Tazewell, Virginia, operating under the influence Sept. 20, 2019, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 20, 2019, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence.

Alexander D. Howard, 19, of Pittston, operating under the influence Jan. 13, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Carl A. Jackson, 27, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 9, 2002, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence; operate while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Samuel Jenkins, 24, of Sevierville, Tennessee, attaching false plates March 3, 2016, in Randolph; $100 fine.

Joseph M. Johnson, 41, of Augusta, criminal mischief Feb. 1, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended; disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Feb. 1, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended; indecent conduct Feb. 1, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended. Violating condition of release Feb. 11, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Thomas E. Keister, 40, of Rockland, operating under the influence Nov. 27, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Debora Kelley, 58, of Fort Edward, New York, operating under the influence Oct. 24, 2019, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jesse W. Knox, 30, of Randolph, attaching false plates May 2, 2019, in China; $150 fine, $150 suspended.

Jennifer A. Laury, 40, of Hallowell, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 21, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kristin Lee Layton, 51, of Clinton, operate vehicle without license July 20, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Scott Leo, 31, of Waterville, failing to make oral or written accident report Nov. 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony S. Lewis, 33, of Liberty, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures March 5, 2020, in Vassalboro; 24-hour jail sentence.

Teresa E. Marchand, 64, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 5, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Bryel J. Marston, 28, of Monmouth, operating under the influence Nov. 9, 2019, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jonathan Edward McCarthy, 53, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Feb. 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jason G. McEwen, 44, of Oakland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 8, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Dee McInnis, 35, of Somerville, fail to stop, remain, provide information Aug. 1, 2019, in Windsor; 24-hour jail sentence.

Max M. McKechnie, 31, of Litchfield, domestic violence assault Sept. 7, 2019, in Winthrop; 60-day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault Feb. 2, 2020, in Winthrop; 364-day jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, two year probation; violating condition of release Feb. 2, 2002, in Winthrop; 30-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Geoffrey Medeiros, 30, of China Village, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 8, 2020, in China; $200 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, same date and town, dismissed.

Jessica L. Morang, 41, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked Jan. 16, 2020, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Nicholas Morgan, 19, of Windsor, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, reckless conduct, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal threatening, all Jan. 27, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chance Stanley Morrison, 18, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Dec. 30, 2019, in Augusta; 270-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, two year probation.

Casey N. Nadeau, 39, of Clinton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 8, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

John J. O’Connor, 27, no town of residence listed, depositing snow or ice on city streets Jan. 9, 2020, no town listed; $50 fine.

Zachary R. Pearce, 27, of Brunswick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release Jan. 16, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Kathy Perri, 35, of Waterville, violating condition of release Oct. 30, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brian Phipps, 42, of Portland, criminal attempt and reckless conduct March 22, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tyler Prescott, 25, of Northport, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 3, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brian A. Quirion, 60, of Winslow, operating under the influence Sept. 8, 2019, in Winslow; $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 96-hours suspended, one year administrative release, 150-day license suspension.

Tracy Marie Rideout, 31, of Chelsea, violating condition of release June 15, 2019, in Pittston, dismissed.

Pedro Rivera, 46, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 5, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shaun Ross, 37, of Bangor, operating under the influence July 3, 2019, in Waterville; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Trafficking in prison contraband July 17, 2019, in Augusta; 60-day jail sentence.

Terrance L. Russell, 51, of Clinton, Connecticut, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Oct. 28, 2019, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Sonya St. John, 32, of Readfield, operate while license suspended or revoked Nov. 18, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Robin Sheehan, 63, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 20, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Elizabeth Shortreed, 34, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jordan A. Small, 27, of Huntington Beach, California, depositing snow or ice on streets or sidewalk prohibited Jan. 9, 2020, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Sierra Lynn Small, 24, of Augusta, operating under the influence Nov. 25, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Anna Smith, 42, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 10, 2020, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

James Clinton Smith, 32, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked March 8, 2020, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Victoria E. Stebbins, 30, of Arundel, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Avery Teehan, 22, of Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 18, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Gary Paul Violette, 60, of Manchester, failure to register vehicle Oct. 16, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Tammy L. Von Husen, 54, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Carla A. Warren, 28, of Pittston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittston, dismissed.

Rebekah C. Watkin, 36, of Winslow, Louisiana, drinking in public July 1, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony J. Webb, 50, of Winthrop, driving to endanger March 10, 2020, in Hallowell; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Benjamin J. Wheeler, 23, of Waterville, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor Nov. 2, 2019, in Waterville; $1,000 fine.

Dontey A. Williams, 30, of Palmyra, violating condition of release Feb. 15, 2020, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brittney Young, 30, of Clinton, failure to register vehicle Aug. 22, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine. Fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth March 7, 2020, in Benton; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release March 7, 2020; 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

