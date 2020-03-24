CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the Panthers released the 30-year-old quarterback after nine seasons.

The move became a mere formality after the Panthers made it clear last week they were moving on from Newton by giving him permission to seek a trade and then agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater about 90 minutes later.

On Monday night, Newton posted on his Instagram account that he was “hungrier” now because he is “unemployed.”

“Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas,” Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise.”

Hurney added: “His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”

The breakup did not end well. After the Panthers announced Newton was free to seek a trade, the QB took to Twitter, posting a message directed at the front office that read, “Stop the word play!! I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one; I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You forced me into this.”

Given the inevitable outcome of a Newton-Panthers breakup, it was not surprising that no teams were willing to trade for Newton.

Newton now becomes a free agent and can sign with another NFL team immediately.

PANTHERS: A source says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with Carolina.

The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Rhule was the Owls head coach from 2013-16.

PATRIOTS: New England re-signed a player key to their special teams, bringing back linebacker Shilique Calhoun for his second season with the team.

Calhoun, 28, played 53 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps, while also working as a reserve linebacker. After playing his first three seasons with the Raiders, he finished with nine tackles and forced a fumble. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Michigan State alum was a third-round pick in 2016.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle has agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Phillip Dorsett, according to reports.

Dorsett, 27, spent the past three seasons in New England, where his playing time and production increased each season. Dorsett had 32 catches and three touchdowns in 2018. Last season, Dorsett caught 29 passes, but averaged 13.7 yards per catch and scored five touchdowns.

He was a first-round pick of Indianapolis in 2015. But he lasted just two seasons with the Colts before being traded to New England as part of the deal that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis.

BROWNS: Case Keenum officially signed his three-year, $18 million contract Tuesday with Cleveland, who is bringing him in to help mentor Baker Mayfield while also giving new coach Kevin Stefanski a security blanket in case things don’t go as planned.

WASHINGTON: The agent for longtime starting left tackle Trent Williams released a statement asking the team to make a move with Williams.

Vince Taylor cited “irreconcilable differences” that pushed the relationship between Williams and the team to this point. Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with the front office, wants the team top trade or release him.

TITANS: Tight end MyCole Pruitt agreed on a one-year contract to re-sign with Tennessee.

Pruitt had six catches for 90 yards and one touchdown for Tennessee in 2019. He started in 10 of his 16 games. He had nine catches for 102 yards and one touchdown in 2018, his first season with the Titans.

Pruitt was a fifth-round selection in the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He had 10 catches as a rookie.

49ERS: The NFL Network is reporting that San Francisco has agreed to a one-year deal with free agent receiver Travis Benjamin.

San Francisco also officially announced a deal to re-sign safety Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract worth a reported $28.5 million that had been agreed to last week. The Niners also announed a one-year deal to sign former Arizona linebacker Joe Walker to a deal that had been agreed to on Monday and that exclusive rights free agent tight end Ross Dwelley signed his one-year tender.

BILLS: Buffalo reached an agreement to re-sign receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract.

CARDINALS: Arizona agreed to terms on one-year deals with offensive lineman Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington.

