IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

12:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near State Street and Bond Street.

2:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crosby Street Place.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Greenlief Street.

5:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.

7:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported near Bond Street and Water Street.

8:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on York Street.

Wednesday at 3:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 1:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 8:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Road.

7:14 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dore Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Tranquility Trail.

10:54 a.m., fraud was reported on Pullen Drive.

10:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

10:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:56 a.m., harassment was reported on McClellan Street.

3:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Poulin Drive.

1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Squire Street.

3:01 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.

8:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Wednesday at 2:45 a.m., theft was reported on Carver Street.

5:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:57 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

7:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

Wednesday at 4:44 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bay Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake View Road.

Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Hazzard Lane.

3:24 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARREST

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., Craig Fairfield Brackett, 66, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONS

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:48 a.m., Stanley W. York, 29, of Wayne, was issued a summons on a charge of theft on Hanson Street.

