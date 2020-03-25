The Clinton Community Food Bank has closed its doors for the time being because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The food bank, located at 36 Church St. in Clinton, is privately owned and run by Gary and Pam Nuite.

Town Manager Earla Haggerty said the Nuites are elderly and decided to shut down the food bank due to the risks associated with interacting with the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elderly people and those with preexisting conditions have been classified as high risk for complications from the coronavirus.

The Nuites were could not be reached for comment.

To make sure the food at the bank was distributed to those in need, Haggerty had the fire department and volunteers collect the food and bring it back to the town office on Tuesday.

Haggerty said the fire department filled two ambulances with 39 boxes of food.

Residents who have applications to the food bank can call the town office and make an appointment for pickup.

Haggerty said the town office is looking into continuing food distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: