WATERVILLE – Carol S. Gardner, 74, passed away at her home surrounded by family, on March 17, 2020. She was born March 15, 1946 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Francis Carlyle Schnieder and Althea Mavis (Huntress) Schnieder. Carol attended schools in the Portland area and graduated from Deering High School in 1964. She worked at the Waterville Sewerage District from 1974 to 2008, retiring as office manager. Her coworkers at the Sewerage District were like her second family….Gary, Denise, David, Kingston, and Jerry. She spoke of them often, even after retirement.She enjoyed childhood summers spent at Sebago Lake with her three favorite cousins, Sandi, Debbi, and Anne. Her favorite beach was Higgins Beach in Scarborough. She loved the ocean, especially Boothbay Harbor. She’d comb the beach for hours looking for the perfect sea glass. She loved spending long weekends with her sister, Diane, at the Tugboat Inn. Her granddaughter, Sarah, spent weekends there with her as well. Carol enjoyed going whale watching. Captain Fishers was her favorite charter. She loved to knit. She made countless sweaters, mittens, hats and bed comforters.She had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke. She gave out the best birthday cards every year and always looked forward to sending them. She had a way of making you feel special and loved even though she didn’t tell you very often.Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Kelly Gardner, their children Sarah Morton and Jacob Gardner; her daughter and son-in- law Alisa and Dan Jolicoeur, their children, Ally and Abigail Jolicoeur; her sister and brother-in-law Diane and Jim Wright; niece Jennifer Murray and her husband Karl, nephew Matthew Wright; great niece, Erika Hall, great nephews, Brandon Hall and wife, Heather and Elijah Wright. She has 14 aunts and uncles and many cousins.There will be a private gathering of immediate family at a later date.The family would like to thank Hospice Care of Maine General for their help.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

