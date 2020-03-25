FARMINGDALE – Patricia Elizabeth Dionne Hayward passed away at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta on March 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was 90. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Homemaker and Artist, Pat was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church until she moved to the Maine Veterans’ Home.Pat was born August 11, 1929 in Old Town to Elizabeth (Parent) and Camille J. Dionne and graduated from Bath High School. She married John Astle Hayward (deceased) on July 12, 1951 in the chapel at Fort Hancock, N.J. in a Catholic ceremony. As an Army wife, she followed her husband to numerous Army bases in Georgia, Germany, Oklahoma and Texas. After John’s military retirement in 1967, they and their three children settled in Gardiner.Surviving are her children, Terrence L. Hayward (wife Rhonda) of Vassalboro, Charmaine R. Hayward Tenwinkel (husband Daniel) of Leesburg, Fla., and Mark J. Hayward (wife Lisa) of Jefferson; grandchildren, John T. Hayward, April Hayward, Joshua Hayward, Jennifer Hayward, Kaitlyn Hayward, Aaron Hayward, Christopher Dearborn, Michelle Tenwinkel, and Logan Hayward; as well as several great-grandchildren.The family wants to thank the Maine Veterans’ Home staff on B Unit and Hospice for their exemplary care.A graveside service will be held in the Spring at the OLD Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME. 04330. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:Alzheimer’s Association225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=616077&fr_id=1060&pg=fund

