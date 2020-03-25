SKOWHEGAN – Ronald B. Gamage, 92, passed peacefully on March 17, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with his family by his side. He was born in Skowhegan Sept. 17. 1927, a son to Carleton and Thelma Gamage.He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1945, after which he enlisted in the US Army. He was employed for 30 years at the Skowhegan Post Office, retiring in 1983.Ronald married Kathleen Perrault in 1951, and they spent 68 years together. In 1957 the two purchased the family farm in Cornville, where they raised their seven children. He was a self-taught gardener committed to keeping his land pristine, using a workhorse instead of heavy equipment for harvesting wood. Ron was happiest in nature. He hiked Mount Katahdin eight times and often went long distance walking with his friends Steve Sanders and Rusty Arsenault, the “Over the Hill Gang”. Motorcycles gave him a thrill; he took his final ride at age 90. When his children were young, he would take them on weekly mountain climbing excursions, and together they hiked multiple peaks throughout Maine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and canoeing the Allagash River. Post retirement, he and Kathleen spent ample time at their camp in Pleasant Ridge, canoeing Wyman Lake together. He was a proud director of the Arnold Expedition Historical Society. Ron loved bird carving, reading nonfiction books, playing a competitive game of cribbage with his wife Katie and crafting his own canoe and snowshoes. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox.Ronald was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Elaine Parsons. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; and seven children, Tony Gamage of Houston Texas, Ellen and husband Gary Crocker of West Gardiner, Carol and husband Allan Dunkerly of Portland, Bruce Gamage of Oro Valley, Ariz., Dean and wife Erla Gamage of New Sharon, Susan and husband Charlie Miller of Augusta, and John and wife Tammy Gamage of Cornville. He leaves many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be incredibly missed. At his wish, there will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bedside Manor in Oakland, the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta and the compassionate team who cared for him during his brief time at MaineGeneral Medical Center. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan. If desired, donationsmay be made to:Alzheimer’s Association Maine383 U.S. Route 1Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

