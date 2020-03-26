Casco Bay Lines said Wednesday that because of the coronavirus it will further reduce the number of daily trips it makes between Portland and the Casco Bay island communities it serves.

The temporary reduction in service will take effect Saturday, according to an announcement posted on the Casco Bay Island Transit District’s website. They follow previous reductions in the ferry’s schedule announced last week.

Under the revised schedule, passengers and vehicles still will be able to access ferry service during the early morning and late afternoon peak ridership times, but there will be fewer trips made during the day. For example, trips to and from Peaks Island will be reduced from eight per day to only six.

Many residents of the islands rely on the service to reach their jobs on the mainland.

