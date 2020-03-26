With a few of the Winslow High School girls indoor track and field athletes lost to graduation, and others lost to injury, coach Ken Nadeau knew exactly who he wanted to have join the team.

Central Maine Girls Indoor Track and Field All-Stars First team 55 Hurdles: Anna Reny, Jr., Cony 55: Carly Warn, Jr., Winslow Mile: Grace Kirk, So., Cony 400: Olivia Tiner, Jr., Winslow 800: Charlotte Wentworth, Jr., Messalonskee 200: Anna Reny, Jr., Cony 2 mile: Olivia Tiner, Jr., Winslow Shot put: Kristin Jackson, Jr., Lawrence Long jump: Carly Warn, Jr., Winslow Triple jump: Carly Warn, Jr., Winslow High jump: Krista Kirk, So., Cony Pole vault: Samantha Martin, So., MCI 4×800 relay: Winslow (Kaci Fortin, McKayla Fortin, Vanessa Norris, Olivia Tiner) 4×200 relay: Winslow (Denali Norris, Allie Kimball, Willa Dolley, Sadie Irza) Second team 55 hurdles: Kristen Kirk, So., Cony 55: Sophia Poole, Sr., Waterville Mile: Alexa Brennan, Sr., Messalonskee 400: Charlotte Wentworth, Jr., Messalonskee 800: Grace Kirk, So., Cony 200: Emma Burr, Fr., MCI 2 mile: Alexa Brennan, Sr., Messalonskee Shot put: Alahna McCarron, Sr., MCI Long jump: Willa Dolley, Sr., Winslow Triple jump: Willa Dolley, Sr., Winslow High jump: Amber Savage, Jr., Skowhegan Pole vault: Jenamarie Boston, Jr., Messalonskee 4×800 relay: Cony (Zinab Albrahaihi, Mallory Audette, Gabby Tibbetts, Bri Harriman) 4×200 relay: Cony (Anna Reny, Kristen Kirk, Zinab Albrahaihi, Bri Harriman)

“I needed to fill some points,” Nadeau said, “and who better than Carly Warn?”

Warn was one of the Black Raiders top athletes in last spring’s outdoor season, winning the Class B state triple jump championship. A former competitive snowboarder in boardercross, Warn did not need much convincing to join the indoor track team.

“This is my first year doing indoor track. I knew I wanted to get PR’s (personal records) in everything,” Warn said.

As she had in the outdoor season, Warn excelled. The junior won the triple and long jump at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet, and took second in the 55 meters, earning the Dave Martin award as the meet’s top performer. At the Class B state championship meet, Warn won the triple jump and finished runner-up in the long jump and 55.

For her strong debut as an indoor track and field athlete, Warn is the Central Maine Girls Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

At the state meet, Warn knew she would be pushed by a pair of Brewer triple jumpers, Abby Stroup and Morgan Honey. Warn knew she had to be technically sound.

“The triple jump has always been something I love to do. Technically, you have to find the balance for each phase,” Warn said. “The second phase (second jump) I struggle the most with.”

At the state meet, Warn jumped 35 feet, 5.5 inches, her personal best and a Winslow team record. That was enough to out-jump runnerup Stroup by more than a foot. Warn excels under the spotlight of championship meets, Nadeau said.

“She shows up. At any meet, she does well, but she shows up at the big events,” Nadeau said.

Willa Dolley, a Winslow senior who placed second in the KVAC meet in the long jump and third in the triple jump, pushed Warn daily in practice. Dolley finished fourth in the long and triple jumps at the state championship meet.

“Willa, it’s always nice to talk to her. We always give each other pointers,” Warn said. “I’ll miss her next year.”

Added Nadeau: “Willa is just a good leader. I think she and Carly protected each other at the top (in the jumping events). I think they’re just good teammates. They work with each other helping the team at the big meets.”

Nadeau knew Warn was fast, after watching her place third in the 100 meters at the Class B state meet last spring. The shorter 55 was a question mark, however.

“I knew she was fast, but how fast in the 55? She has good turnover. She gets down the track pretty well,” Nadeau said.

Warn ran the 55 at the state meet in 7.44 seconds, finishing second to Belfast’s Junne Robertson-McIntire, who also edged Warn at the KVAC meet.

“It was always a close race with her,” Warn said.

Warn’s triple jump state title extended the Warn family’s hold on the event, and gave a Warn a triple jump state title for the fifth consecutive year. Warn’s older brother Jake won three consecutive outdoor triple jump championships for Winslow in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Travis Lazarczyk —861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: