IN ANSON, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Starks Road.
Thursday at 6:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Green Street.
8:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
8:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
9:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.
11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.
12:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Worcester Street.
12:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 5:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Cedar Street.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Chelsea Cemetery on Dr Mann Road.
5:59 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Windsor Road. A full report was not available by press time.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.
12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 1:25 p.m., a snowmobile crash was reported on Arnold Trail.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.
5:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Burrill Street.
Thursday at 5:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.
3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
Wednesday at 3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.
3:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.
Thursday at 11:07 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Church Street.
Thursday at 12:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clinton Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 6:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.
12:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Parker Pond Road.
Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
2 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morse Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Pearl Street.
11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
12:20 p.m., a car theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
Thursday at 2:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.
2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Edenway Lane.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Windsor Street. A full report was not available by press time.
IN SOLON, Wednesday at 11:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ferry Street.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 4:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Rainbow Trailer Park.
5:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Rainbow Trailer Park.
7:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Dexter Road.
8:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Dexter Road.
IN STRONG, Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Strong Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 11:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Evans Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:26 a.m., theft was reported on Airport Road.
11:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.
11:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.
2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Square.
4:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
5:45 p.m., threatening was reported on West Street.
6:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.
9:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.
11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 9:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Knapp Street.
9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.
8:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Baker Road.
9:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.
3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bay Street.
11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.
Thursday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:13 p.m., a family fight was reported on Central Street.
8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the East Winthrop Boat Lunch.
ARRESTS
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:06 a.m., Christopher T. Colwell, 35, of South China, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Colwell Boulevard.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., Amy S. St. Peter, 32, of Webb Road, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic dispute on Webb Road.
SUMMONS
IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 5:37 p.m., Tori Duprey, 58, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive. A full report was not immediately available.
