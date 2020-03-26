IN ANSON, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Starks Road.

Thursday at 6:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Green Street.

8:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

8:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

9:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

12:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Worcester Street.

12:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 5:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Cedar Street.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Chelsea Cemetery on Dr Mann Road.

5:59 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Windsor Road. A full report was not available by press time.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 1:25 p.m., a snowmobile crash was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.

5:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Burrill Street.

Thursday at 5:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Orchard Street.

3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

Wednesday at 3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

3:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

Thursday at 11:07 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Church Street.

Thursday at 12:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Clinton Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 6:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

12:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Parker Pond Road.

Wednesday at 10:33 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

2 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morse Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Pearl Street.

11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

12:20 p.m., a car theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

Thursday at 2:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Edenway Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 1:09 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Windsor Street. A full report was not available by press time.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 11:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ferry Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 4:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Rainbow Trailer Park.

5:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Rainbow Trailer Park.

7:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Dexter Road.

8:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Dexter Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Strong Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 11:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Evans Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:26 a.m., theft was reported on Airport Road.

11:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

11:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.

2:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Square.

4:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:45 p.m., threatening was reported on West Street.

6:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

9:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.

11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 9:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Knapp Street.

9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

8:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Baker Road.

9:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bay Street.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.

Thursday at 1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:13 p.m., a family fight was reported on Central Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the East Winthrop Boat Lunch.

ARRESTS

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:06 a.m., Christopher T. Colwell, 35, of South China, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Colwell Boulevard.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., Amy S. St. Peter, 32, of Webb Road, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic dispute on Webb Road.

SUMMONS

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 5:37 p.m., Tori Duprey, 58, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive. A full report was not immediately available.

