AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society recently was honored by the Maine Legislature, which passed a joint resolution that cites its services to the public and growing membership. The resolution marks the upcoming 130th anniversary of historical society, but was also submitted as a way for KHS to celebrate Maine’s 200th anniversary as a state, according to a news release from the society.

“The role of Kennebec Historical Society is to provide opportunities for us to look back at our history and taking a leadership role as we celebrate Maine’s bicentennial,” Sen. Shenna Bellows said.

The resolution coincides with the society’s action to extend one-year Bicentennial Honorary memberships to all 186 Maine House and Senate members and Gov. Janet T. Mills. It also recognizes the KHS “as a repository of tens of thousands of historical manuscripts, photographs, scrapbooks, maps, postcards and other ephemera about Kennebec County and elsewhere that are not available in other archives.”

