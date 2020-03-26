AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society recently was honored by the Maine Legislature, which passed a joint resolution that cites its services to the public and growing membership. The resolution marks the upcoming 130th anniversary of historical society, but was also submitted as a way for KHS to celebrate Maine’s 200th anniversary as a state, according to a news release from the society.
“The role of Kennebec Historical Society is to provide opportunities for us to look back at our history and taking a leadership role as we celebrate Maine’s bicentennial,” Sen. Shenna Bellows said.
The resolution coincides with the society’s action to extend one-year Bicentennial Honorary memberships to all 186 Maine House and Senate members and Gov. Janet T. Mills. It also recognizes the KHS “as a repository of tens of thousands of historical manuscripts, photographs, scrapbooks, maps, postcards and other ephemera about Kennebec County and elsewhere that are not available in other archives.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Lucky Clark On Music: Chris Vachon
-
Life & Culture
J.P. Devine TV Review: ‘The Plot Against America’
-
Community
West Gardiner’s Eli Fish spends winter break volunteering
-
Community
Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund grants available
-
Community
Lawrence High School’s Hersey to receive 2020 Principal’s Award