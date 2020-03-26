SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Gilbert Harry Suitter, 77, passed away at his home in Summerville, S.C. the morning of March 22, 2020 with his wife, that he called the “Love of His Life” Kay Suitter, by his side.As the firstborn child of Gilbert H. Suitter and Martha L. Suitter he was a natural-born leader. He grew up in Gardiner, attended Cony High School in Augusta, and worked after school at the radio station. After graduation he was able to fulfill his lifelong ambition to enter the military. He followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Army. His service included one tour in Korea, one tour in Vietnam, and three tours in Germany. He felt he was a good leader and a compassionate mentor to his troops. When a serviceman had trouble he was willing to lend a hand just as the AER was also there to assist. He rose through the ranks in the Army Aviation Corps and after 22 years he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1984. He carried that leadership skill into the civilian workplace.On the final tour in Germany he met his second wife also serving her country. They married in 1984 and had a long, happy relationship. They worked together during half of their married life. It was a true sign of love for two Army sergeants to manage this feat and stay together for 36 years.He was predeceased by his brother Peter Suitter; his mother Martha L. Suitter, and his father Gilbert H. Suitter.He is survived by his second wife Kay S. Suitter, his first wife Beverly A. Dale, his brothers Donald Suitter, Paul Suitter, his sisters Patricia Mansir, and Nancy Plourde; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the Charleston VA for their treatment and care over these last few years in South Carolina, as well as the staff at Visiting Angels and Amedisys Hospice for their tender care in the last few months.Later this year when flights resume and travel is safe his ashes will be placed in Arlington Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gilbert may be made to the:ARMY EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND atAER2530 Crystal Dr.Suite 13161Arlington, VA 22202 or atAERHQ.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous