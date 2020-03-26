BANGOR – Pete Dunwoody, 67, passed away peacefully at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Rhode Island, and lived in Kingfield, Maine and Panama City, Fla. Pete was a retired Merchant Marine. He was a graduate of Berwick Academy, South Berwick, and Colorado Aero Tech in Broomfield, Colorado. Pete believed in the Constitution of the United Sates and was a second amendment advocate, sailor, skier, outdoorsman, Harley Davidson biker and free spirit. Pete enjoyed the Sturgis Rallies. He was always able to argue the other side of the conversation and was opinionated with a kind heart for friends. Pete loved his family. Pete was predeceased by his parents Calvin and Helen (Pansewicz) Dunwoody of Kennebunk. He is survived by his brother Steve Dunwoody of Falmouth and Don and Sherri Dunwoody of East Greenwich, R.I. Pete was uncle to nephews Calvin, Samuel, James, Paul and Cael, and nieces Camille and Helena. He is survived by many cousins. Services are private. Donations in Pete’s memory can be made to the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance.

