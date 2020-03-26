AUGUSTA – Robert Lee Hope, 61, passed on while holding his loving wife’s hand on Thursday March 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1958Robert was an American/German citizen. He was a retired Air Force and a government employee.Robert is survived by his wife; stepson; stepgrandson; three siblings; amongst many more loved ones and friends. Robert will be lovingly remembered as being dutiful, strong and responsible. We all love you; you will be missed. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

