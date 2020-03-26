A tractor-trailer truck loaded with 80,000 pounds of french fries overturned on an on-ramp leading to the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough on Thursday, Maine State Police said.

As a result, the northbound on-ramp at Exit 42 was closed at least for the rest of the evening commute, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

The truck driver, Robert Skidget, 74, of Saco, suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. He was not charged. The truck is owned by R.C. Moore Inc., whose offices are near the on-ramp.

The truck was traveling too fast on a curve as it was entering the turnpike, McCausland said in the statement.

Some fuel leaked and the Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene for cleanup.

