WALDO — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will facilitate getting in touch with potential short-term workers for Maine dairy farms without back-up labor options, according to a news release from the extension office.

Maine dairy farmers in urgent need of help taking care of routine chores are not able to simply stop operations. Dairy cows need to be fed and milked daily, and there are multiple other essential tasks. While many farmers in Maine have additional labor, others rely on themselves or immediate family members to continue to function.

The UMaine Extension Waldo County office is compiling a list of available people with some experience on dairy farms, especially milkers.

Names and contact information will then be shared with those dairy farmers requesting assistance.

For more information or to participate, call 342-5971.

