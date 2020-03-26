Maine now has 155 coronavirus cases, an increase of 13 cases since Wednesday, and 3,394 people have tested negative.

The new figures, posted Thursday morning on the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, show that Cumberland and York counties continue to be most affected, with 90 and 27 cases, respectively. Nine other counties had cases in the single digits, and 16 people have recovered, including 10 in Cumberland County.

York County is now experiencing community spread, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, at a media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Community spread, which occurs when the virus circulates in an area without a specific source of infection, had previously been confined to Cumberland County.

Shah said 16 of the cases are among health care workers. Twenty-two people are hospitalized, he said, and the confirmed cases are almost evenly divided between men and women. The age ranges from 10 to 90 years old.

The state has received additional personal protective equipment and will make more distributions to health care facilities, first responder agencies and others who need to safeguard health care workers, he said.

An outside commercial lab is working with the CDC to help speed up testing and communicating results to authorities and patients, he said. But the CDC and lab are both affected by a shortage of chemicals needed for the testing process, Shah said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: