IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
8:47 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.
9:50 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Airport Road.
2:34 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported near State Street and Capitol Street.
2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.
4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Crescent Street.
4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Sherbrook Street and Marlboro Avenue.
9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
9:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
Friday at 12:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
4:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 3:53 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Murray Street.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
Friday at 4:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Park Avenue.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 3:09 p.m., theft was reported on Shadagee Road.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 6:44 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Eames Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Newhall Street.
3:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Montcalm Street.
4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Lane.
7:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Kendall Annex Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.
6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.
Friday at 9:46 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.
9:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Street.
10:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marston Road.
1:29 p.m., theft was reported at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.
1:46 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Dresden Avenue.
4:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ledgeside Street.
4:21 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 2:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Street.
4:34 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
6:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Hyde Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
6:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.
11:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.
Friday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 5:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Elm Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:20 p.m., theft was reported on Willow Street.
10:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Upper Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
9:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
9:43 a.m., an assault was reported on High Street.
10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:01 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
Friday at 6:20 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.
8:54 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 7:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Pond Road.
IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Main Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.
7:44 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
9:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
Friday at 3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
Friday at 4:16 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., Martin B. Winn, 42, of Pittston, was arrested on a warrant on Arsenal Street.
Friday at 2:16 a.m., Lee W. Brown, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating a condition of release following a reported domestic disturbance on Gage Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:27 p.m., Rhaheem Friend, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of theft, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief, operating after suspension and refusing to sign a summons.
Friday at 1:42 a.m., Hubert F. Murphy, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:46 p.m., Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of indecent conduct on State Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:03 p.m., Kayla J. Ashline, 28, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
7:10 p.m., Nicholas E. MacKenzie, 38, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.
7:14 p.m., Manuel J. Gaspar, 40, of an unknown town, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Brunswick Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:32 a.m., Amber L. Farwell, 26, of High Street, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following the report of a disturbance on High Street.
