IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

8:47 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.

9:50 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Airport Road.

2:34 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported near State Street and Capitol Street.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Crescent Street.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Sherbrook Street and Marlboro Avenue.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

9:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

Friday at 12:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

4:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 3:53 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Murray Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

Friday at 4:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Park Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 3:09 p.m., theft was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 6:44 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Eames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Newhall Street.

3:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Montcalm Street.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Lane.

7:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Kendall Annex Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.

6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

Friday at 9:46 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hillcrest Street.

9:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Street.

10:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marston Road.

1:29 p.m., theft was reported at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.

1:46 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Dresden Avenue.

4:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ledgeside Street.

4:21 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 2:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Street.

4:34 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Hyde Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

6:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.

11:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Friday at 1:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 5:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:20 p.m., theft was reported on Willow Street.

10:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

9:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

9:43 a.m., an assault was reported on High Street.

10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:01 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

Friday at 6:20 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.

8:54 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 7:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Pond Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Main Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

7:44 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

Friday at 3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

Friday at 4:16 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., Martin B. Winn, 42, of Pittston, was arrested on a warrant on Arsenal Street.

Friday at 2:16 a.m., Lee W. Brown, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating a condition of release following a reported domestic disturbance on Gage Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:27 p.m., Rhaheem Friend, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of theft, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief, operating after suspension and refusing to sign a summons.

Friday at 1:42 a.m., Hubert F. Murphy, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:46 p.m., Christopher M. Good, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of indecent conduct on State Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:03 p.m., Kayla J. Ashline, 28, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

7:10 p.m., Nicholas E. MacKenzie, 38, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Maine Avenue.

7:14 p.m., Manuel J. Gaspar, 40, of an unknown town, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Brunswick Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:32 a.m., Amber L. Farwell, 26, of High Street, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following the report of a disturbance on High Street.

