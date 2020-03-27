SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Brandon Blodgett, 30, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, seven-day jail sentence, $35 restitution. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Isaiah Campbell, 23, of Canaan, on June 16, 2019, in Skowhegan: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Bryan B. Clukey, 32, of Sante Fe, New Mexico, attaching false plates July 13, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence. On July 23, 2019, in Madison: attaching false plates, 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 30, 2019, in Skowhegan, 30-day jail sentence.

Kyle T. Demchak, 24, of Madison, domestic violence terrorizing Dec. 24, 2018, in Anson, dismissed.

David Dufault, 39, of Skowhegan, on June 18, 2019, in Canaan: fishing without valid license, $150 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Paul A. Fernald Sr., 57, of Fairfield, assault June 21, 2019, in Fairfield, $300 fine, 30-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year administrative release.

Jason M. Hall, 45, of Madison, on June 29, 2019, in Skowhegan: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Bradley R. Houghton, 22, of Canaan, on Aug. 4, 2019, in Bowtown Township: failing to extinguish fire, $100 fine; littering, $100 fine.

Anthony J. Kilmer, 38, of Norridgewock, criminal trespass Oct. 31, 2019, in Norridgewock, 35-hour jail sentence.

Chase Kinder, 46, of East Palestine, Ohio, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear Aug. 31, 2019, in Highland Plantation, $100 fine.

Joshua M. Labonte, 29, of Waterville, operating under the influence June 22, 2019, in Fairfield, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Richard Lambert Jr., 48, of Skowhegan, on June 11, 2019, in Skowhegan: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child, dismissed.

James A. Lane, 36, of Madison, illegal possession of firearm Aug. 18, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Quincy J. McLaughlin, 26, of Skowhegan, Oct. 24, 2019, in Cornville: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Sean McLaughlin, 34, of Winslow, domestic violence assault July 7, 2019, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Chad R. Paradis, 26, of Lewiston, operating ATV on public way July 27, 2019, in The Forks, dismissed.

Corey W. Paradise, 46, of Scarborough, on Aug. 20, 2018, in Moscow: eluding an officer, 42-month Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, four-month jail sentence; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, five-month jail sentence; burglary, driving to endanger, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Michael Regan, 52, of Fairfield, terrorizing Aug. 20, 2019, in Fairfield, 30-day jail sentence, six-month administrative release.

Branden Ricker, 41, of Jackson, on Aug. 9, 2019, in Palmyra: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-month jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-month jail sentence.

Leslie W. Ridley II, 38, of Norridgewock, on Sept. 22, 2018, in Madison: operating after habitual offender revocation, $1,000 fine, one-year Department of Corrections sentence; operating under the influence, $2,100 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 26, 2018, in Madison, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Benjamin Shaw, 30, of Anson, on June 17, 2019, in Fairfield: operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Caelan Simeone, 26, of Hallowell, operating under the influence June 24, 2018, in The Forks, dismissed.

Jerry D. Sneed, 31, of St. Albans, domestic violence assault May 5, 2019, in Pittsfield, 364-day jail sentence. On May 10, 2019, in Pittsfield: violating protection from abuse order, 364-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed. Violating condition of release May 6, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed. Unlawful sexual contact March 27, 2018, in Pittsfield; eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, six-year probation. On May 12, 2019, in Pittsfield: domestic violence terrorizing, 364-day jail sentence; harassment by telephone and two counts violating condition of release, dismissed.

Richard Stoner, 41, of China Village, operating while license suspended or revoked July 26, 2018, in Fairfield, $1,000 fine.

Daniel E. Waitt, 36, of Athens, violating condition of release Aug. 2, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Brandy Weis, 33, of North Anson, on Aug. 9, 2019, in North Anson: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, 24-hour jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

