ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program has created a new video series with recipes that are easy to make at home while keeping nutrition in mind, according to a news release from the extension.

The “Mainely Dish” series will feature a new recipe each Monday with a brief video and clear instructions. The series begins with oatmeal packets, a make-ahead meal with several variations, including cinnamon-raisin and cocoa. Videos will be archived and available for easy access online at extension.umaine.edu.

For more information, contact Alex Gayton at 581-3872 or [email protected].

