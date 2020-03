IN ANSON, Friday at 5:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Parlin Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street and Bridge Street.

12:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

3:43 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

3:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.

4:35 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Street.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Saturday, 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

1:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.

Saturday at 12:26 a.m., threatening was reported on McNally Road.

2:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 6:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Philbrick Street.

8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lake Avenue.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:54 p.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

2:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Pinewood Drive.

2:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN MERCER, Friday at 5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gee Road.

Saturday, 2:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 1:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Cameron Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.

3:10 p.m., theft was reported on Industrial Park Road.

7:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilblair Street.

9:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

Saturday, 1:13 a.m., threatening was reported on East Ridge Road.

7:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN STRONG, Friday at 5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

10:47 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Place.

11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Airport Road.

12:41 p.m., burglary was reported on Sherwin Street.

1:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Place.

4 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

9:56 p.m., a fight was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Ticonic Bridge.

6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brann Road.

9:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bay Street.

ARREST

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:42 a.m., Hubert F. Murphy, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:44 p.m., John A. Bechard, 58, of Whitefield, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:58 p.m., Brandon Michael McGuire, 36, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of attaching false plates.

