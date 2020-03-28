SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Nov. 4-8, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Scott A. Bailey, 50, of Skowhegan, on Oct. 7, 2018, in Skowhegan: aggravated assault, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but eight months suspended, two-year probation; criminal mischief, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed.

Blake Barker, 56, of Hampton, New Hampshire, on May 27, 2018, in Bingham: manslaughter, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year six month probation; operating ATV under influence over 21 — serious injury/death, dismissed.

Jack A. Barnard, 38, of St. Albans, on Feb. 19, 2019, in Palmyra: violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, six-month 11 day jail sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, dismissed. On Aug. 16, 2019, in Madison: violating condition of release, 20-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 20-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 28, 2019, in St. Albans, 20-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 19, 2019, in Madison, 20-day jail sentence.

Russell Barrios, 59, of Skowhegan, misuse of E-9-1-1 system Jan. 10, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Alauna Braley, 25, of Skowhegan, domestic violence terrorizing May 28, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Mark E. Bussell, 43, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Sept. 10, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Kenneth Byron Jr., 41, of St. Albans, on Nov. 8, 2018, in St. Albans: hunting without valid license, $500 fine; exceeding bag limit on deer and hunting deer after having killed one, dismissed.

Thomas W. Cote, 24, of New Portland, littering Sept. 7, 2019, in New Portland, $50 fine.

Katie L. Danforth, 30, of Fairfield, on June 3, 2019, in Canaan: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension; use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Steven Davis, 19, of Fairfield, criminal mischief and two counts assault Sept. 15, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed. Aggravated assault, assault and criminal mischief, Dec. 17, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed. On April 22, 2019, in Madison: assault on an officer, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but eight months suspended, two-year probation; assault, dismissed.

DMO Landscaping Inc., of Norridgewock, rule violations, compliance review Oct. 8, 2019, in Norridgewock, $2,925 fine.

Darcey R. Fraser, 41, of Plymouth, operating under the influence Sept. 15, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Travis L. Gourley, 27, of Chesterville, operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2019, in Norridgewock, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Patrick Grigway, 26, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release July 21, 2019, in Skowhegan, seven-day jail sentence.

Zachary Haines, 28, of New Portland, aggravated assault April 20, 2017, in New Portland; eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, three-year probation.

Brent Hasson, 32, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 6, 2019, in Canaan, $400 fine.

Garett Hearn, 56, of Waterville, littering Sept. 11, 2019, in Fairfield, $100 fine.

Tommy-Alan W. Hewins, 35, of Burnham, on July 15, 2018, in Canaan: aggravated assault, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation, $932.18 restitution; criminal mischief, 30-day jail sentence, $932.18 restitution.

Jason E. Lefrencois, 31, of St. Albans, allowing dog to be at large Sept. 8, 2019, in St. Albans, $50 fine.

Aric Libby, 28, of Portland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 15, 2019, in Madison, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence, one-year probation.

Erick Daniel Macias, 26, of Skowhegan, on Dec. 7, 2018, in Harmony: failing to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, $100 fine; operating vehicle without license, dismissed. Criminal mischief Dec. 20, 2018, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Alan J. Mitchell II, 33, of Smithfield, on Sept. 14, 2019, in Fairfield: assault, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation; aggravated criminal trespass, criminal mischief and operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Marcia Moons, 41, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 6, 2019, in Hartland, $250 fine.

Brian E. Morin, 24, of North Anson, on Sept. 26, 2019, in Anson: violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, 14-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Larry E. Munn Jr., 38, of St. Albans, violating condition of release Aug. 24, 2019, in St. Albans, 120-day jail sentence.

Skylee Negron, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 21, 2019, in Fairfield, $400 fine.

Christopher D. Newton, 36, of Pittsfield, attaching false plates Sept. 7. 2019, in Canaan, $50 fine.

Heather O’Neill, 37, of Carmel, unlawful possession of methamphetamine March 22, 2018, in Hartland, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Christopher Oxley, 33, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence Sept. 2, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ernest D. Peary, 70, of Anson, on May 7, 2019, in Madison: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Christopher A. Powers, 51, of Jay, unlawful cutting of trees and failing to produce permit Sept. 14, 2019, in Long Pond Township, dismissed.

Ryan Ramsdell, 45, of Hartland, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 31, 2019, in Hartland, $100 fine.

James T. Sharpe III, 37, of Washington, on Aug. 6, 2018, in Madison: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed.

Caelan Simeone, 26, of Hallowell, driving to endanger June 24, 2018, in The Forks, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

David A. Sincyr, 58, of Skowhegan, burglary March 15, 2018, in Hartland, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two-year probation, $2,150 restitution.

Lawrence Kenneth Sousa Jr., 52, of Harmony, burning without permit Aug. 24, 2019, in Harmony, $100 fine.

Daniel Vermette, 25, of Sanford, operating unregistered ATV Sept. 29, 2019, $200 fine.

Faith M. Walsh, 21, of Hartland, domestic violence reckless conduct Aug. 28, 2018, in Hartland, 364-day jail sentence all but 20 days suspended, one-year probation.

Kristoffer M. Welch, 20, of New Sharon, aggravated criminal mischief June 30, 2018, in Starks, dismissed.

Casey E. Whitaker, 28, of Palmyra, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Albans, $500 fine.

John W. Whitney III, 34, of Norridgewock, on June 5, 2018, in Norridgewock: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, 60-day jail sentence; domestic violence criminal threatening, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 30, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

Cassity Williams, 37, of Canaan, allowing dog to be at large Aug. 18, 2019, $50 fine.

