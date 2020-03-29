CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The International Boxing Hall of Fame has canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director Ed Brophy said Sunday that this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.

Brophy said combining this year’s class with next year’s into one ceremony will “provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve.”

The Class of 2020 includes the first female honorees in Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin, and Lucia Rijker, along with Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, and Paddy Ryan.

Also selected were promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen, and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

BoxThe official plaques for the members of the Class of 2020 will be on display at the Hall of Fame beginning in June, Brophy said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »