IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

12:43 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

1:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.

1:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

3:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cumberland Street.

6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

6:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

8 p.m., drug offenses were reported on North Chestnut Street and Bridge Street.

8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Chapel Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:37 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on Old Center Road.

3:49 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Ohio Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Street and Maple Avenue.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

10:39 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

10:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

Sunday, 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on I-95.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

10:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.

10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

3:27 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Main Street.

5:51 p.m., theft was reported on Pineview Avenue.

10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hathaway Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

11:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Railroad Square.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.

8:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Butler Court.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Daillaire Street.

5:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Daillaire Street.

2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

10:25 p.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11:28 p.m., Rudger S. Ellis, 26, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., Michael J. Scribner II, 36, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

