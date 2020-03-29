IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
12:43 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.
1:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Chestnut Street.
1:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.
3:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cumberland Street.
6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
6:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
8 p.m., drug offenses were reported on North Chestnut Street and Bridge Street.
8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Chapel Street.
9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:37 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
10:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on Old Center Road.
3:49 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Ohio Hill Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Street and Maple Avenue.
5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
10:39 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.
10:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
7:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
Sunday, 1:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.
4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on I-95.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.
10:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.
10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
12:16 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
3:27 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Main Street.
5:51 p.m., theft was reported on Pineview Avenue.
10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hathaway Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
11:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Railroad Square.
6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.
8:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Butler Court.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Daillaire Street.
5:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Daillaire Street.
2:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.
10:25 p.m., Joseph Henry Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
11:28 p.m., Rudger S. Ellis, 26, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., Michael J. Scribner II, 36, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
