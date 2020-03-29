SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Nov. 12-15, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Dennis M. Bare, 57, of Kingfield, operating under the influence July 27, 2019, in Anson, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Derek W. Bickford, 46, of Skowhegan, on May 6, 2018, in Skowhegan: disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, $500 fine; criminal threatening, dismissed.

Morris Brann, 63, of Plymouth, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 9, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Keith A. Brissette, 27, of Washburn, failing to comply with sex offender registry act Aug. 22, 2019, in Athens, three-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Randi J. Burns, 38, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 21, 2019, in Fairfield, 24-hour jail sentence.

Travis Drew, 41, of Guilford, on Sept. 16, 2019, in Cambridge: failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, $250 fine; false public alarm or report, $500 fine.

Larry Fuller Jr., 44, of Solon, operating under the influence Sept. 29, 2019, in Solon, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Seth A. Gammon, 38, of Newburgh, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Sept. 5, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Christopher M. Guptill, 34, of Skowhegan, on Sept. 30, 2019, in Skowhegan: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime and disorderly conduct, loud noise, dismissed.

Mykel Irving Hewey, 32, of Skowhegan, on Sept. 28, 2019, in Skowhegan: operating under the influence, $700 fine, four-month jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Taylor A. Inman, 33, of Biddeford, operating under the influence June 30, 2019, in Pittsfield, $700 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspended.

Nicholas A. Johnson, 35, of Waterville, criminal mischief Aug. 11, 2019, in Fairfield, $250 fine, $30 restitution.

Ross K. Marion, 66, of Waterville, on Sept. 11, 2019, in Skowhegan: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 12, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Belinda J. Pinkham, 35, of Highland Plantation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 2, 2019, in Anson, $400 fine, $40 restitution.

John S. Shaw, 56, of Skowhegan, terrorizing Sept. 30, 2019, in Madison, $250 fine.

Brandon W. Towers, 25, of Rome, terrorizing Sept. 21, 2019, in Fairfield, $250 fine.

Shane A. Thompson, 34, of Canaan, allowing dog to be at large Oct. 2, 2019, in Canaan, $50 fine.

Mark A. Trostel, 37, of Norwood, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 8, 2019, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Donald J. Veilleux II, 36, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 5, 2019, in Norridgewock, 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.

Barbara R. White, 28, of Clinton, operating vehicle without a license May 15, 2018, in Fairfield, $150 fine.

Alex Whitney, 28, of Athens, criminal mischief Oct. 23, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Charles York Jr., 51, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked April 5, 2019, in Fairfield, $250 fine.

