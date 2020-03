IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:42 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

10:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

12:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported near Cony Street and Pierce Drive.

2:50 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stanley Street.

6:05 p.m., police recovered needles on Swan Street.

6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

8:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

Monday at 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 7:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 5:21 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hubbard Road.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 4:20 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Vassalboro Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on McNally Road.

Saturday at 2:49 a.m., at least one person was arrested or summonsed following a reported assault on Canaan Road.

Sunday at 11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kendall Annex Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:58 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deane Street.

2:51 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Neal Street.

6:25 p.m., theft was reported on Ash Street.

6:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 3:39 a.m., a burglary was reported at Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street.

10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bridge Street.

2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

Sunday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Park and Ride.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 8:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 202.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Sas Street.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 194.

Saturday at 11:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wiscasset Road.

Sunday at 7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nash Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 1:50 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Windsor Street.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, March 24, at 4:12 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Center Street.

Thursday at 4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Front Street at the waterfront.

10:05 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Ridge Road.

Saturday at 4:39 pm., found property was reported at River and Old Ferry roads.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 1:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 9:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Bryant Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:57 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Poolers Park Way.

4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

4:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Place.

4:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

6:01 pm., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allen Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

Monday at 6:06 a.m., trespassing was reported on China Road.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 5:22 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Belfast Road.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barton Road.

8:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Windsor Fairgrounds.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

5:36 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Hutchins Drive.

5:39 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lambert Road.

9:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

Sunday at 10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11 p.m., Milton E. Libby, 25, of Augusta was arrested on two warrants following a reported disturbance on Stanley Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:17 p.m., Heather H. Veilleux, 53, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding on Bond Brook Road.

Monday at 4:20 a.m., Christian T. Campbell, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of aggravated forgery following a report of fraud on Civic Center Drive.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 11:55 p.m., Michael D. Nickerson, 33, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on Pleasant Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 8:44 p.m., Ginger L. Strout, 27, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of assault on Sulya Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., Derek J. Peaslee, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief on Vassalboro Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:46 p.m., Devin Skehan, 19, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

Friday at 3:21 p.m., Viktoria L. Hannah, 55, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of theft on Maine Avenue.

