Epidemiologists and other researchers around the globe are developing models to project the growth in coronavirus cases and deaths, the demand for hospital beds and critical equipment and the impact of social distancing and other steps to limit transmission rates.

Here’s one such model, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. It is one of several models the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention utilizes to study and plan its response to the coronavirus pandemic in Maine, an agency official said Monday.

To see IHME’s projections for each state and for the U.S. go here.

This model projects that the peak demand on Maine hospitals may occur on April 25. If the model is correct, there could be 99 deaths on that date and a need for 9,613 hospital beds, including 1,457 intensive care unit beds, as well as 1,166 ventilators. The state CDC says Maine has a total of 146 intensive care beds and 309 ventilators, of which 92 beds and 253 ventilators were available Monday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: