Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston has converted an 18-bed unit into a medical specialty unit with negative-pressure rooms for potential COVID-19 patients. Negative pressure rooms are important to prevent respiratory spread of the coronavirus. The unit once housed same-day surgery services.

coronavirus, lewiston maine

