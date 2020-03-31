IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.
8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
10:16 a.m., theft was reported on Powhattan Street.
12:15 p.m., needles were recovered on Church Street.
12:25 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Amherst Street.
1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.
8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
10:21 p.m., theft was reported on Stanley Street.
Tuesday at 4:39 a.m., an assault was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
IN ANSON, Tuesday at 6:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Solon Road.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Canada Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:57 a.m., a missing person was reported on Sandy River Terrace.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:08 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
11:27 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.
12:30 a.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on the Gardiner/Randolph Bridge. A full report was not available at press time.
Tuesday at 4:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Adams Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:13 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported overdose on West Street. A full report was not available at press time.
IN MADISON, Monday at 9:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Pinewood Drive.
9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.
7:20 p.m., threatening was reported on East Madison Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:23 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.
Tuesday at 6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wade Street.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 1:17 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:33 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:02 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Patriots Drive.
1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
4:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:31 p.m., burglary was reported on China Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Memorial Drive.
2:14 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Metcalf Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:10 p.m., Jamie Lyn L. Leclair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a reported disturbance on Boothby Street.
Tuesday at 2:33 a.m., Michelle Bouley, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:17 p.m., Shawn E. Lageux, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating a vehicle without a license following a reported hit-and-run on Civic Center Drive.
10:10 p.m., Chandler Fritz, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being a minor in possession of liquor and violating a condition of release following a reported domestic disturbance on Boothby Street. During the same incident, Tonee Thurman, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:02 p.m., Melinda Christine Belcher, 52, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Behr retires after 25 years with Augusta Police Department
-
Varsity Maine
Central Maine Boys Basketball Coach of the Year: Travis Magnusson, Maranacook
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine March 31 police log
-
Nation & World
It’s uncertain whether ill-fated cruise ships will be allowed to dock in Florida
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: Busy mom worries about family’s health