IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

10:16 a.m., theft was reported on Powhattan Street.

12:15 p.m., needles were recovered on Church Street.

12:25 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Amherst Street.

1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

10:21 p.m., theft was reported on Stanley Street.

Tuesday at 4:39 a.m., an assault was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 6:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Solon Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 4:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Canada Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:57 a.m., a missing person was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:08 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

11:27 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on Bridge Street. A full report was not available at press time.

12:30 a.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on the Gardiner/Randolph Bridge. A full report was not available at press time.

Tuesday at 4:43 a.m., threatening was reported on Adams Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:13 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported overdose on West Street. A full report was not available at press time.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Pinewood Drive.

9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

7:20 p.m., threatening was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:23 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

Tuesday at 6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wade Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 1:17 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:33 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:02 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Patriots Drive.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

3:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

4:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:31 p.m., burglary was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Memorial Drive.

2:14 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:10 p.m., Jamie Lyn L. Leclair, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a reported disturbance on Boothby Street.

Tuesday at 2:33 a.m., Michelle Bouley, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:17 p.m., Shawn E. Lageux, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating a vehicle without a license following a reported hit-and-run on Civic Center Drive.

10:10 p.m., Chandler Fritz, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being a minor in possession of liquor and violating a condition of release following a reported domestic disturbance on Boothby Street. During the same incident, Tonee Thurman, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:02 p.m., Melinda Christine Belcher, 52, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

