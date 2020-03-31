FARMINGDALE – Daniel W. Towle, Sr., 90, of Farmingdale, died Sunday March 29, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehab and LTC at Gray Birch, with his family by his side. He was born in Portland on June 18, 1929, the third son of Leo B. and Iva Mae (Bryant) Towle. He was educated in the local Portland elementary schools, graduating from Cheverus High School in 1947. He attended Portland Junior College (now the University of Maine, Portland/ Gorham.)Dan was a clothing merchant for many years and the former owner of the Charcoal House Restaurant in Winthrop. Dan earned his license in real estate in 1968 and went on to become the owner of Dan Towle Associates, a Coldwell Banker Agency. He was an instructor at the University of Maine in Augusta for the Real Estate Practice Course. He was a member of the Farmingdale Planning Board, a past President of the Gardiner Lions Club, a past Deputy District Governor of the District 41-I Lions Club, a past President of the Southern Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors, a former Chairman of the Maine Association of Realtors, a member of the Legislative committee, a past president of the Maine Association of Realtors, a former Chairman and Charter Member of the Multiple Listing Service Committee, Realtor of the year in 1979 for Southern Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors holding both G.R.I. and C.R.S. designations, former Dean of the Tri-State of Realtors Institute of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Association of Realtors, a member of the President’s Advisory Council of Coldwell Banker’s Residential Affiliates, a member and past President of the Tacoma Improvement Society, a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Canabis Council and a current member of the Manchester Lions Club. Dan also served on the Bank of Maine Advisory Board, was past president of the of the 1990 Sacred Heart Church Council and is a current member and first past president of the River Estates Condo Association. He is predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Thomas F. and Leo B. Towle. Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years Judith Ann Towle of Farmingdale; seven children, Marie T. Wimert and husband Randall of Falmouth, Daniel W. Towle, Jr. and wife Diane of Fryeberg, David L. Towle and wife Kathy of Bowdoin, Timothy M. Towle and wife Ellie of Bowdoin, L. Ken Mason and wife Joanne of Readfield, Martha A. Redd and husband Thomas of Lindale, Texas, Elizabeth A. Bellerose and husband Keith of Farmingdale; sister Patricia Fahey of Freeport; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A private family visitation and funeral will be held Thursday April 2, at Staples Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held on Friday, April 3, at the Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous