AUGUSTA – With the death of Andrew Rand, 35, the world lost the ultimate Special Olympics competitor on March 22, 2020. In the spirit of the Special Olympics motto Andy lived to participate. He was noble in victory and humble in defeat. He did track and field, swimming, and snow shoeing.He earned his Eagle Scout badge as member of Troop 603 Augusta, Maine.Andy graduated from Cony High School in 2003. He appeared in several annual Chizzle Wizzles.Andy loved his annual week at Pine Tree Camp. Riding in the bow of the camp speed boat gave him a thrill.The congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta will miss Andy’s infectious laugh during the church services.There will be a void in the lives of the people at his group home at Legion Drive in Augusta. In particular he will be missed by his long-term care givers, Cher and her husband Wayne. We will always remember the colorful cards Betty helped Andy make. Andy is survived by his close family David Rand and Lynn, Roger Rand, Lisa Rand, Nancy Silva and Sharon Jones; as well 26 cousons. His parents, Robert and Mary Rand, along with his older brother David, miss Andy terribly.We will have a celebration of Andy’s life in the last week of May.In lieu of flowers please contribute to theMaine Special OlympicsMake a note at this a contribution in memoryof Andrew Rand

