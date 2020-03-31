WINSLOW – Gerald E. Carver, 82, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Winslow on March 18, 2020. He was born in Orneville, Maine on Sept. 21, 1937, the son of Harold and Gladys (Davidson) Carver. Gerald grew up in Union where he attended Union schools until leaving for the United States Army in 1955. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers and rose to the rank of Sergeant. Gerald was in France, Belgium, and Germany while in the Army, primarily engaged in bridge construction.Upon returning home, Gerald found employment at a granite quarry in Union, where he was a foreman. In the mid-1960s, Gerald moved to the Winslow area to work in the trucking industry. On Dec. 18, 1965, he married Grace Marie Watts. In December 1966, they had their first child, Christopher, followed by the birth of Jeffrey in December 1967. From the late 1960s until the mid-1980s, Gerald worked as an over the road driver for several companies, including Barrow’s, Mayflower, Roadway, Sanborn’s, and United Van Lines. In the mid-1980s until his retirement in 2003, he worked as a driver for Yellow Freight, where he won recognition in 1997 for driving over one million miles without an accident.Gerald was an avid hunter into his 80s, and he enjoyed fishing and ice fishing with his boys. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to nearly all the U.S. States and to Europe. His favorite trip was to Yellowstone National Park. He also enjoyed hiking, especially in the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.Surviving him are his wife, Grace; sons Christopher and Jeffrey and their spouses, Deborah and Shelley; grandchildren, Garrett, Brooke, Jessica, and Monica; sister, Katherine (Carver) Estes; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous