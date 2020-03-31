WATERVILLE – Gloria Pouliotte a long-time resident of Waterville passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. at age 95. Gloria was born in Waterville on Oct. 5, 1924 to Leo Lamarre, a local Waterville businessman, and Mattie (Dube) Lamarre. Gloria was married to Armand Pouliotte, originally from Winslow, in San Francisco, Calif. during World War II. While Armand served in the Navy during the war, Gloria worked for the Navy in San Francisco as a telephone operator. At the end of the war Gloria and Armand moved back to Waterville to settle down and start a family. Armand worked for Scott Paper Company in Winslow and Gloria worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company. Gloria was an energetic woman who balanced work, family and friends. Gloria played golf and enjoyed many craft hobbies during retirement. She also worked for Weight Watchers part-time and took trips with her husband Armand until his death in 1987. After that, Gloria enjoyed visiting and taking trips with her family. In later years she resided part-time in Ormand Beach, Fla. She enjoyed being with people and had many friends.She is survived by her son Jeffrey Pouliotte of Tallahassee, her daughter Janet (Pouliotte) Lindley of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and her grandson Mathew Pouliotte of Tallahassee.Later this year, once the on-going health crisis passes, her family will travel to have a graveside ceremony at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta where she will be interred next to her husband Armand. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.

