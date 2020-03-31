BANGOR – Nelson “Frenchie” Lucien LeClair, 88, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home with his daughters by his side. He was born on March 3, 1932 in Winslow to the late Fortunant and Alva (Letourneau) LeClair.Nelson, who went by the nickname “Frenchie,” served in the US Marine Corps, 3rd Company, 5th Battalion, and fought in the Korean War. He worked at Maplewood Poultry, PepsiCo and with his late brother, Aldof LeClair, of Brewer at Fox & Ginn Movers. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran, always wearing his hat, and a devout Catholic.Nelson’s pleasures in life were eating at restaurants with friends and family, playing cards, writing poetry, making and framing puzzles, listening to old country music, walking his buddy Baxter, and watching football. He loved the Lord, his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. He is survived by his two daughters, Gail LeClair of Bangor and Karen Bean of Brewer; three grandchildren, Melanie Bean of Brewer, Chad Wong of Fort Myers, Fla., and Kelli Williams and her husband Conrad of Charleston, S.C.; two great-grandsons, Grant and Owen Williams; his two sisters, Lucy Herard (and husband Joseph) and Carmen Plante of Waterville, ME, several nieces and nephews, and his special friends, Fred McLaughlin, Rodney Jenkins, Emily Tarvin and Fran Thayer. Nelson was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 62 years Juliette “Judy” LeClair, and seven siblings. He has always been surrounded by loved ones, and we know he is thankful for having so many special relationships with each of you.A memorial service will be held at a later date (notification to follow) at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, ME, followed by a committal and burial at Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta, ME.

