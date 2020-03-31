AUGUSTA – Ronald James Rollins of Augusta passed away March 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 29, 1957. His family moved back to Maine where he attended school in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1975. He joined the Navy and served aboard the USS America .He had a life-long love of sporting events, NASCAR, golf and pool . He was a member of Top of the Bay pool league in Daphne, Alabama.He worked at Bath Iron Works for 40 years, then moved to Daphne, Ala. to work for BIW sister shipyard and CACI in Mobile, Ala. He retired in March of 2019. Ron moved back to Maine in March 2020 to be with friends and family.He is survived by his fiancé, Tracy McKenney Zimmer; his parents Ann and Norman Rollins of Manchester, Maine; a brother Scott Rollins of Augusta; son Bradlee of Waterville, two daughters Nicole of Daphne, Ala. and Rachel of Pensacola, Fla., nephew Gregory Rollins of Portland, Ore.; four grandchildren, Cameron, Christopher, Ethan, and Olivia; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.A spring graveside service is planned at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.Donations in his memory may be made to:Shriners Hospital for Children516 Carew St.Springfield, MA 01104 or:American Cancer Society One Bowdoin Mill Is.Ste 300 Topsham, ME 04086

