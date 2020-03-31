Chief David Bucknam said in an email Tuesday that Skowhegan police are investigating a series of thefts over the past week and a half.

“It was reported by three different businesses in the town of Skowhegan that they had catalytic converters cut out of their company and/or customer vehicles,” Bucknam said.

Bucknam urged business owners to conduct frequent checks of their company vehicles and to make sure security cameras are working and aimed in the appropriate directions.

Additionally, he urged people to leave vehicles in a secure location, including well-lighted areas, fenced-in areas or inside buildings.

Those with any information on the thefts should contact Detective Sgt. Kelly Hooper at 207-474-6908.

“These catalytic converters are expensive,” Bucknam said, “so please help us by ensuring you’re doing everything you can to protect your property.”

