SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Dec. 2-6, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Kylie E. Bates, 19, of St. Albans, permitting unlawful use Nov. 2, 2019, in Palmyra, $250 fine.

Jeffrey S. Bowman, 48, of Pittsfield, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Nov. 29, 2019, in Pittsfield, two-day jail sentence.

Kevin Carey, 27, of Auburn, failure to register vehicle Sept. 26, 2019, in Norridgewock, $150 fine.

Tyrus L. Cobb, 19, of Bangor, on Sept. 2, 2019, in Norridgewock: violating condition of release, five-day jail sentence; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, $500 fine.

Justin Cookson Jr., 30, of Plymouth, operating vehicle without license Sept. 27, 2019, in Palmyra, $150 fine.

Noah J. Fecteau, 39, of Falmouth, failure to register vehicle Oct. 17, 2019, in Madison, $100 fine.

Clarence Grant, 57, of Columbia, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 17, 2019, Norridgewock, $500 fine.

Jacob A. Irish, 28, of Burnham, operating without safety equipment Sept. 27, 2019, in Pittsfield, $100 fine.

Sarah Laplant, 44, of Skowhegan, setting bear traps violation Oct. 14, 2019, in Lower Enchanted Township, $200 fine.

Willis O. Libby, 39, of Norridgewock, unlawfully permitting operation of ATV Sept. 15, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

Lucien R. Longtin, 69, of Litchfield, violation of rule moose zone Oct. 16, 2019, in Johnston Mountain Township, $300 fine.

James B. McKeon, 31, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Sept. 21, 2019, in Fairfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Scott Mellows, 35, of Starks, operating while license suspended or revoked July 19, 2019, in Anson, $500 fine.

Page Nash, 24, of Center Ossipee, New Hampshire, operating under the influence Oct. 8, 2018, in Starks, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Douglas P. Nile, 68, of New Vineyard, failure to register vehicle Sept. 30, 2019, in Anson, $100 fine.

Ellen Norton, 55, of Skowhegan, refusing to sign criminal summons Dec. 3, 2019, in Skowhegan, 24-hour jail sentence.

Zachary T. Pooler, 28, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 9, 2019, in Norridgewock, $250 fine.

Travis Salisbury, 39, of Jackman, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 4, 2019, in Jackman, $250 fine.

Joshua M. Smith, 39, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 5, 2019, in Norridgewock, $500 fine.

Casey Stevens, 20, of Corinna, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 29, 2019, in Palmyra, $250 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 2, 2019, in Palmyra, $250 fine.

Linda G. Striga, 63, of South Attleboro, Massachusetts, cruelty to animals July 24, 2019, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Kevin P. Trepanier Jr., 30, of Norridgewock, operating vehicle without license April 16, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Colby Watson, 20, of Newport, attaching false plates Oct. 8, 2019, in Palmyra, $150 fine.

Jessica Weaver, 29, of Newport, violating condition of release Dec. 3, 2019, in Palmyra, 10-day jail sentence.

