IN ALBION, Tuesday at 8:28 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Rustic Lane.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:38 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Worcester Street.

7:51 a.m., an assault was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

11:01 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

11:44 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

12:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

1:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

2:32 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

11:46 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of natural gas or propane on Washington Street.

Wednesday at 3 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 8:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chadwick Way.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vassalboro Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

8:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:20 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Drive.

Wednesday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanborn Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Atlantic Terrace.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bartlett Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

7:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

8:39 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:39 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hathaway Street.

12:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Patriots Drive.

1:20 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Elm Street at Appleton Street.

1:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Squire Street.

1:43 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.

4:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hillside Avenue.

6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Wednesday at 1:26 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Terrace Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:37 a.m., a 16-year-old male from Augusta was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. During the same incident, a 15-year-old male from Augusta was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5:36 p.m., Derrick M. Nirza, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception following a report of suspicious activity on Arsenal Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., Theresa Pearl Russell, 59, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:16 p.m., Lorna L. Hayward, 55, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of stealing drugs following a reported theft on Crosby Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: