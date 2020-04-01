Gardiner Main Street has announced that the following businesses are offering takeout, deliver, door dash, etc. Also check out the Facebook group Kennebec Valley Restaurant & Business Support during COVID-19 for regular posts from businesses about their services. Organized by the Kennebec Valley Chamber, but open to all to join and post, according to a news release from Gardiner Main Street.

• Lisa’s Legit Burritos, at 242 Water St. in Gardiner and 185 Water St. in Augusta: Takeout and delivery

Gardiner hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 203-2013

Augusta hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 620-1040

Takeout available

Curbside: Call in your order, pay over the phone with a credit card, call when you are pulling up to the shop.

Delivery: Call in your order, pay over the phone with a credit card; $20 minimum, $3 delivery fee, Augusta, Hallowell, Farmingdale, and all the Gardiners.

• A1 Diner, 3 Bridge St., Gardiner: Takeout and Door Dash

Phone: 582-4804 MENU

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Take-out and curbside pickup or check out our menu and delivery options available through DoorDash

• The Depot, 221 Water St., Gardiner: Takeout

Phone: 588-0081 MENU

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Curbside pickup, pay with a credit card when you place your order, call when you arrive.

Takeout available.

• Gardiner Co-op, 269 Water St., Gardiner: Groceries and takeout

Phone: 629-3663

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Curbside service until 4 p.m., just give us a call ; bulk ordering through their new “Buyer’s Club” at gardinerfood.coop/.

• Subway, 35 Bridge St., Gardiner: Takeout & Door Dash

Phone: 582-5113 MENU

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

• Emery’s Meat and Produce, 35 Bridge St., Gardiner

Phone: 621-6328

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Please practice social distancing.

