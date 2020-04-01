Gardiner Main Street has announced that the following businesses are offering takeout, deliver, door dash, etc. Also check out the Facebook group Kennebec Valley Restaurant & Business Support during COVID-19 for regular posts from businesses about their services. Organized by the Kennebec Valley Chamber, but open to all to join and post, according to a news release from Gardiner Main Street.
• Lisa’s Legit Burritos, at 242 Water St. in Gardiner and 185 Water St. in Augusta: Takeout and delivery
Gardiner hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 203-2013
Augusta hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 620-1040
Takeout available
Curbside: Call in your order, pay over the phone with a credit card, call when you are pulling up to the shop.
Delivery: Call in your order, pay over the phone with a credit card; $20 minimum, $3 delivery fee, Augusta, Hallowell, Farmingdale, and all the Gardiners.
• A1 Diner, 3 Bridge St., Gardiner: Takeout and Door Dash
Phone: 582-4804 MENU
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Take-out and curbside pickup or check out our menu and delivery options available through DoorDash
• The Depot, 221 Water St., Gardiner: Takeout
Phone: 588-0081 MENU
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Curbside pickup, pay with a credit card when you place your order, call when you arrive.
Takeout available.
• Gardiner Co-op, 269 Water St., Gardiner: Groceries and takeout
Phone: 629-3663
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Curbside service until 4 p.m., just give us a call ; bulk ordering through their new “Buyer’s Club” at gardinerfood.coop/.
• Subway, 35 Bridge St., Gardiner: Takeout & Door Dash
Phone: 582-5113 MENU
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
• Emery’s Meat and Produce, 35 Bridge St., Gardiner
Phone: 621-6328
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Please practice social distancing.
