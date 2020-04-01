NORTH VASSALBORO – On Thursday March 26, 2020 Norman “Ned” Duplessie Jr. of North Vassalboro passed away at age 71 at the Togus Veterans Medical Center.Ned was born on June 19, 1948 to his late parents Norman Sr. and Lorraine Duplessie. He attended local schools and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Ned loved the outdoors, always loved hunting and fishing and joked that he would rather hunt than eat. He was a life member of the Winslow VFW, Sportsmen’s Alliance of Maine and the NRA.Ned is survived by his wife Susan McKeen; his sons Jay Duplessie, Sean Duplessie and daughter-in-law Vicky Duplessie; his brothers Robert and his wife Lynn, Jon and his wife Joyce; his grandchildren Jordan, Logan, Taylor, Brady; and his two nephews Ryan and Adam. A private service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta for family only.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

