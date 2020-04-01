Portland has converted the Expo into quarantine space for homeless residents after two guests at the Oxford Street Shelter tested positive for COVID-19.

The city-owned basketball arena was used overnight Tuesday by 38 people who needed to be quarantined because of exposure to at least one of the two people who stayed at the shelter and then tested positive for the illness. Both of the infected people recently arrived at the shelter from outside Maine.

The city opened the quarantine space at the Expo because it has run out of quarantine and isolation spaces within its family shelter buildings, said Jessica Grondin, city spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, the Portland City Council will hold an online emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss imposing new policies at the Oxford Street and family shelters in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city is struggling to get shelter guests to take the pandemic seriously,” Grondin said. “Some are not wanting to stay in quarantine spaces and are leaving when told not to. Some are leaving in between staff’s 30-minute checks.”

City Manager Jon Jennings requested the 5 p.m. council meeting, which will be conducted remotely using the Zoom online platform. Instructions to attend the public meeting online will be included in the city’s agenda portal. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the city’s website once it has concluded.

The second confirmed case at Oxford Street was announced Wednesday by Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That case is a man who arrived at the shelter on March 20 from San Francisco, Grondin said. He was placed in quarantine on Monday as he awaited his test results.

The first shelter guest to test positive for COVID-19 is no longer in Maine, Grondin said. That person was a woman who came from Massachusetts to Maine last week.

She arrived at Oxford Street Shelter on March 25 and was quarantined on Saturday at the city’s family shelter. At least 27 other women who had contact with her and may have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 also have been quarantined.

On Tuesday afternoon, shelter staff discovered that the infected Massachusetts woman had left her quarantine space, Grondin said. City staff immediately notified state health and public safety officials for assistance in finding and detaining the woman because only the state has the authority to detain individuals during public health emergencies.

The woman was found late Wednesday morning by police in Massachusetts and was taken to a hospital in Boston, Grondin said.

Confirmation of coronavirus cases has drastically impacted Maine’s only municipally run shelter, which has been operating at full capacity with 154 guests each night. While federal guidelines called for shelters to provide 6 feet of space between cots or mats, the Oxford Street adult shelter did not have room and people were sleeping within 2 feet of each other.

The confirmed illnesses come two weeks after advocates warned of the need for more shelter space to reduce risk among the homeless, and as several state and local agencies are working to open a “wellness” shelter by the end of this week at Sullivan Gym on the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine.

That 50-bed shelter at USM will serve men and women who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and was intended to reduce numbers at the Oxford Street Shelter.

The city had converted the family shelter into its first isolation facility for people who were awaiting test results. Portland placed several families in hotels several weeks ago to open up that space.

By opening quarantine space at the Expo as well as the isolation space at the family shelter, the city has already reduced the number of guests who will be staying at Oxford Street.

The Expo was opened late Tuesday, although the city did not announce the move until Wednesday.

In less than six hours on Tuesday, the city mobilized its limited staff and readied the Expo, Grondin said. Guests who stay at the Expo will be those who require quarantine space because they may have been exposed but are not symptomatic.

Those who have symptoms, are waiting for test results, or have tested positive will stay in isolation spaces at the family shelter, Grondin said.

“It is important to keep the quarantine space and isolation spaces separate to reduce intermingling of the two populations,” Grondin said.

The Expo was used as an emergency shelter last summer to accommodate an unexpected influx of migrant families seeking asylum. However, the city initially dismissed the idea of using it as a temporary homeless shelter to reduce crowding at Oxford Street during the pandemic, saying it was unable to staff the facility, and the open floor plan was not suitable for trying to contain a virus.

