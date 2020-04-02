IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., vandalism was reported on Stickney Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:35 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Hicks Road.

6:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:23 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Oxford Street.

10:41 a.m., a summons was issued following the report of shoplifting on Cony Street. Further information was unavailable at press time.

11:21 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:52 p.m., a dog-at-large complaint was made on Hospital Street.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

6:52 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

7:03 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.

9:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chamberlain Street.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

11:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

Thursday at 12:17 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bates Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 8:45 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 9:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Polar Stream Road.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., mischief was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN EUSTIS, Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nubble Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at noon, a disturbance was reported on West Street.

12:03 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 12:24 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at Route 27 and Maine Avenue.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

Thursday at 11:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Jewell Street.

12:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Depot Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Cemetery Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Terrace.

Thursday at 8:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Webb Road.

2:40 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

1:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Squire Street.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

6:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.

6:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

8:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:55 p.m, a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Terrace Drive.

Thursday at 12:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Reynolds Road.

9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

Thursday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbott Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Squire Court.

7:11 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 202.

8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Clark Street.

Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., a family fight was reported on Squire Court.

3:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on Greenwood Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:42 a.m., Mark P. Marlett, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief following a report of a general disturbance, on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:55 p.m., Patrick Lee, 29, of Main Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:29 p.m., Kay-Lee Y. Kamila, 40, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:28 a.m., Alexander D. Smith, 24, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following the report of suspicious activity on Abbott Road.

12:28 a.m., Hallie L. Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release following the report of suspicious activity on Abbott Road.

