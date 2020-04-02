Kalie Shorr, a Nashville-based country singer from Portland, is recovering from COVID-19.

Shorr, 25, revealed her positive test result Monday on Twitter, saying that her worst symptoms – including pain, fever and three days in bed – were past. She wrote on Twitter that she didn’t know how she contracted the virus and that she’s been staying in her Nashville home for the past three weeks “except for a handful of trips for groceries.”

Shorr told the celebrity publication People that she decided to post on Twitter about her illness because “it was easier for me to tell my entire extended family by posting it.” She also wanted others to take the virus seriously.

She told People she first experienced symptoms March 22, the day Nashville issued a shelter-at-home directive, but about 10 days after she and her two roommates had begun social distancing, though she did appear at a Nashville tornado relief benefit on March 10. Shortly after Shorr and her two roommates became ill, they went to a walk-in clinic for testing, she told People.

Shorr did not return an email request, made through her publicity representative, to talk about her illness Thursday afternoon.

Shorr has been living in Nashville for several years and making a name for herself as a performer. Her debut album, “Open Book,” made a New York Times’ critics’ list of the top 10 albums of the year in December.

Shorr grew up in Portland and began writing songs when she was 6 or 7. While a student at Deering High School, she garnered national attention for YouTube videos she made, singing and playing guitar. After high school, she moved to Nashville, taking menial jobs and singing and writing when she could. In 2017, she was named one of the Next Women of Country by the country music cable network CMT.

In February 2018, she went on a nationwide tour with country star Sara Evans and has played at The Grand Ole Opry more than a dozen times. She performed at Aura in Portland in November as part of the Let the Girls Play concert event, a benefit for Girl Scouts of Maine.

