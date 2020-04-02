The former wife of “American Pie” singer Don McLean plans to seek a hearing on allegations of abuse, her attorney said Thursday.

Patrisha McLean. Photo by Christina Wnek

The state supreme court on Thursday rejected her appeal of a judge’s decision preventing her from raising the issue of abuse when her protection order was extended by 10 years, until 2029. But the court said she has the right to request a hearing on whether she was abused.

Patrisha McLean, identified in the ruling as “Pat Doe,” will request a hearing on the abuse question, said Chris MacLean, her attorney.

Don McLean’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Don and Patrisha McLean divorced after a domestic incident in their Camden, Maine, home in 2016. McLean pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault, which was dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to three other charges.

Patrisha McLean is the founder of “Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse.” The organization is putting up banners on buildings in the Camden area.

